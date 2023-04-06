Toledo woman found guilty by reason of insanity in stabbing, kidnapping

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Toledo woman was found not guilty by reason of insanity on Thursday.

According to court documents, Michelle McIntire was found not guilty by reason of insanity in charges of felonious assault and kidnapping.

According to the criminal complaint, McIntire stabbed the victim multiple times with a box cutter at a home on the 1800 block of Evansdale Ave.

Afterward, McIntire grabbed another female victim and refused to let her leave. When officers arrived at the home, they saw McIntire with an arm around the victim’s neck, holding a knife to her throat.

The matter will continue for a hearing on April 20.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.