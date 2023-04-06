Toledo woman sentenced for causing crash that killed twin sister

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman appeared in court for sentencing Thursday after she was convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide.

According to court records, on April 6, Ebony Mckenzie appeared in court and was sentenced to serve eight consecutive weekends at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. In addition, McKenzie will also have to complete 40 hours of community service.

The sentencing comes after McKenzie pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide on Feb. 23, 2023.

Toledo Police say around 2 a.m. on July 1, 2020, McKenzie was driving on I-475 when her vehicle struck the median and rolled over. The passenger in the car, McKenzie’s twin sister Mahogany, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

