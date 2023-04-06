Birthday Club
TPD: No suspects in two-vehicle Toledo drive-by shooting

By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for suspects in a drive-by shooting on Wednesday.

According to Toledo Police records, a 30-year-old man told police he was driving his car down Westgate in Toledo around 3:30 p.m. when a maroon car and a black truck pulled up next to his car and fired shots at him. The victim wasn’t hurt but narrowly avoided a gunshot wound -- there was a bullet hole in the hood of his sweatshirt and his car was struck several times.

The victim told officers he did not know who was shooting at him. The police report did not disclose a description of any possible suspects or persons of interest.

Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-155-1111.

