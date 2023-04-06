Birthday Club
TPD: One person shot at Greenbelt Place Apartments

One person was shot at the Greenbelt Place Apartments Wednesday evening.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot at the Greenbelt Place Apartments Wednesday evening.

Toledo Police were dispatched to the scene around 7:00 p.m.

Dispatchers told 13abc that one person was transported to an area hospital.

13abc crews remain on the scene to gather more information as TPD continues its investigation.

