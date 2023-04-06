Upper Sandusky community upset over gun raffle for school track team, reports say

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Wyandot County school’s athletic department is reportedly raffling off AR-15 rifles to raise money. The last raffle came within days of a mass shooting at a school in Nashville where the shooter used a similar assault weapon.

The Upper Sandusky Rams Track and Field gun raffle was not approved by the school district, Superintendent Landversicht told 13abc.

“I cannot provide an educated comment on this raffle because such fundraisers are not Board approved, as the group is a separate entity from the District,” Landversicht said in a statement to 13abc. “The group conducting the raffle did not consult myself or the Board prior to organizing this raffle.”

Vice News reported that the raffle was so popular, organizers added a fifth gun to the prize list and announced that 500 tickets for the event had been sold.

The New York Post reports that some community members were angered by what they called a tone-deaf endorsement of gun culture by people representing the school district and its athletic department.

