13abc Week in Review: April 7, 2023
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
13abc's Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m.
- Bowling Green man indicted for allegedly murdering pregnant girlfriend
- Ohio distracted driving law goes into effect
- Woman indicted in alleged kidnapping attempt during Mud Hens game
- City of Toledo to hold swearing-in ceremony for new Police Chief
- Transgender bathroom policy causes backlash among some parents at Anthony Wayne
- Abortion ban repealed with Gov. Whitmer’s signing
- Local high schools participate in nationwide Students Demand Action walkouts
- New ID rules, deadlines kick in as Ohio early voting begins
- National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Dundee
- National Weather Service confirms tornadoes in Dundee and Paulding Co.
- Zia Cooke declares for WNBA draft
- Findlay brewery uses Artificial Intelligence to create new beer with ChatGPT
- High school looks to honor fallen Navy corpsman at new football field
- Cedar Point does test run of Wild Mouse
