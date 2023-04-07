Birthday Club
4/7: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast

Lingering chill this weekend, then a big warmup next week!
4/7: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
It will be mostly sunny through the Easter weekend with highs in the low 50s today, mid-50s on Saturday, and low 60s on Easter Sunday. However, high temps will be about 10 degrees cooler each of those days near Lake Erie. Monday will bring a few clouds with highs in the upper 60s. More sunshine is expected throughout next week with highs in the mid-70s Tuesday, upper 70s Wednesday, and near 80 for Thursday and Friday. It’ll also be a bit breezy on Wednesday.

