April 7th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny through the Easter weekend with highs in the low 50s today, mid 50s on Saturday, and low 60s on Easter Sunday. Monday will bring a few clouds with a high in the middle 60s. More sunshine is expected next week with highs in the 70s to around 80 degrees.

