Aqua Ohio to conduct water main flushing in Tiffin

The water main flushing will take place from April 10 through April 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.(Aqua)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - Aqua Ohio’s Tiffin Division we be conducting a water main flushing in the Tiffin Service Area next week.

The water main flushing will take place from April 10 through April 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

“Flushing is an important part of Aqua’s regular maintenance program,” said Aqua Ohio. “It ensures hydrants and valves are working properly and helps prevent sediment buildup.”

According to Aqua Ohio, there won’t be any interruptions in water service during the flushing but customers may notice a drop in water pressure or temporary water discoloration. If possible, Aqua Ohio says customers should refrain from doing laundry to avoid possible staining while the flushing is taking place.

Running several cold-water faucets at the same time can help clear any discolored water faster.

The following is a breakdown of the flushing schedule for the week of April 10:

  • Monday, April 10: Ella Street from the Water Treatment Plant to South Sandusky Street, Morningside Drive, Darby Court, Darby Road, Duchess Lane, Duchess Court, Eden Street, Longfellow Drive, Gail Lane, Gary Lane, South Sandusky Street from Cottage Avenue to Gary Lane, County Road 54, Progressive Parkway, County Road 1 and Southland Drive.
  • Tuesday, April 11: Euclid Avenue, Hopewell Avenue, Central Avenue, Cottage Avenue, Hillcrest Drive, Seneca Avenue, High Pointe Court, South Sandusky Street from Ella Street to South River Road, Woodland Avenue, Fair Lane, West Market Street from Hopewell Avenue to Casa Drive, Casa Drive and Lindsay Avenue.
  • Wednesday, April 12: West Market Street from Bon Aire Avenue west to Route 224 to Northwest Medical, Progressive Parkway, State Route 18 from State Route 224 to Wal-Mart and Shaffer Park Drive.
  • Thursday, April 13: West Market Street from Hopewell Avenue to Sandusky River , Orange Street, Maple Street, Center Street, St. Clair Street, West Perry Street, Wentz Street from Nelson Street to Clay Street, Cherry Street from Nelson Street to Elmer Street, Elmer Street, Kensington Avenue, Melissa Street, Fairfield Avenue, Virginia Avenue, Oil Street, Nile Street, Colony Avenue, Scott Street, Boehler Street, Fairview Avenue, Jackson Street from West Market Street to Clay Street and South Sandusky Street from West Market to Clay Street.
  • Friday, April 14: Nelson Street, Miami Street from Frost Parkway to Nelson Street, Westwood Drive, Northwood Drive, Cottonwood Drive, Birchwood Drive, Westwood Court, Beechwood Drive, Oakwood Drive, Pinewood Drive, Teakwood Drive, Rosewood Drive, Ashwood Drive, Allen Street, Howard Street, Fostoria Street and Cherry Street from Allen Street to Nelson Street.

Customers who have questions may call the Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-877-987-2782.

