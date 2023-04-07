Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Convicted murderer found hiding in trash can after escaping on way to courthouse, officials say

Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office found the escaped inmate they were searching for on Thursday morning. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – A convicted murderer who escaped custody while in route to a courthouse was found hiding in a trash can, according to officials.

Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office found Tyler Jackson on Thursday morning after he had escaped less than an hour before.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said Jackson, a convicted murderer who is considered dangerous, escaped while in route to the courthouse for his sentencing.

Jackson was found two blocks from the courthouse hiding in a garbage can, officials said. He was caught within 50 minutes of his escape.

Deputies, dogs, and a helicopter were called in to help find Jackson, Stassi said. A nearby school and business were put on lockdown until Jackson was caught.

Stassi said authorities are looking into what went wrong and how Jackson was able to escape. Stassi said Jackson got out of the transport vehicle and broke through a gate.

A jury found Jackson guilty last month of shooting and killing a man at a White Castle in 2018. His sentencing for second-degree murder has been delayed three days, and an additional charge has now been added for his escape, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some parents are concerned about who's using which bathrooms inside Anthony Wayne Local Schools.
Transgender bathroom policy causes backlash among some parents at Anthony Wayne
Jimmy David Cole
Bowling Green man indicted for allegedly murdering pregnant girlfriend
The three men and other co-defendants conspired to traffic large amounts of cocaine, cocaine...
Toledo men sentenced to prison for roles in drug trafficking conspiracy
One person was shot at the Greenbelt Place Apartments Wednesday evening.
TPD: 16-year-old shot at Greenbelt Place Apartments
The family of Bonnie Lease Phillips filed its lawsuit against the care facility Wednesday.
Family sues local residential care facility for alleged abuse of 86-year-old resident

Latest News

Woman extricated from rolled-over vehicle after crash on Alexis Road
Locals walk past a house which was destroyed by Russian attack in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine,...
Pentagon reviewing whether Ukraine war documents were leaked
FILE - In this Friday, June 6, 2014 file photo, Travis Tritt performs during the CMA Fest at LP...
Travis Tritt, John Rich drop Anheuser-Busch due to company’s campaign with trans influencer
According to Toledo Police, a 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot in a vehicle near the Rogers...
Teenager shot in Toledo while in vehicle, police say