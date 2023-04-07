Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Criminal charge against Joe Mixon refiled for January incident, police say

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) walks off the field after an NFL wild-card...
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) walks off the field after an NFL wild-card football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A criminal charge against Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been refiled, the Cincinnati Police Department announced Friday.

The misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing stems from a claim that Mixon pointed a gun at someone on Jan. 21 in the 300 block of Walnut Street in downtown Cincinnati, according to the initial complaint.

Mixon is accused of telling the victim, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you. The police can’t get me,” court records detailed.

The victim told officers the threat was a result of “road rage,” the incident report reads.

An arrest warrant for Mixon was issued on Feb. 2, but just a day later, the charge filed by Officer Jeff Ruberg was dismissed at the request of city prosecutors.

The arrest warrant against Mixon was issued prematurely and resulted from a procedural misstep, the Cincinnati Police Department said in a Feb. 3 written statement.

Cincinnati police said Friday that new evidence was found during their investigation which led to the misdemeanor aggravated menacing charge against Mixon being refiled.

Mixon is scheduled to appear in court on April 19 at 12:30 p.m., according to police.

The Bengals did release a statement following Friday’s announcement from Cincinnati police.

Officer Ruberg, who filed the initial charge, was later disciplined, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said previously.

Joe Mixon accused of pointing gun at someone
Cincinnati police officer who filed charges on Bengals’ Joe Mixon disciplined
Cincinnati police admit error in issuing Mixon’s arrest warrant
Charge against Joe Mixon dismissed but could be refiled

Mixon has found his name the subject of news headlines following the end of the Bengals season.

His sister, Shalonda Mixon, and her boyfriend, Lamonte Brewer, were indicted on charges in connection with a shooting outside of the star running back’s home on March 6.

While Mixon was home at the time, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers firmly stated in a press conference that the Bengals running back “did not commit a crime” that night.

Brewer, according to Powers, fired 10 to 11 shots at a 16-year-old who was playing “Nerf wars” outside of Mixon’s home in Anderson Township.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some parents are concerned about who's using which bathrooms inside Anthony Wayne Local Schools.
Transgender bathroom policy causes backlash among some parents at Anthony Wayne
Jimmy David Cole
Bowling Green man indicted for allegedly murdering pregnant girlfriend
The three men and other co-defendants conspired to traffic large amounts of cocaine, cocaine...
Toledo men sentenced to prison for roles in drug trafficking conspiracy
One person was shot at the Greenbelt Place Apartments Wednesday evening.
TPD: 16-year-old shot at Greenbelt Place Apartments
The family of Bonnie Lease Phillips filed its lawsuit against the care facility Wednesday.
Family sues local residential care facility for alleged abuse of 86-year-old resident

Latest News

South Carolina guard Zia Cooke (1) leaps for a layup-attempt during the first half of an NCAA...
Zia Cooke declares for WNBA draft
Tory Meiborg with Savant Wealth Management joins us to give some tips on what to consider as...
Tips to consider as federal and state tax deadlines approach
Bassett Ambulance Crash
Bassett Ambulance Crash
Toledo guard Quinesha Lockett (5) shoots past Iowa State guard Ashley Joens, left, in the first...
Toledo upsets Iowa State to earn first NCAA Tournament win since 1996
Todd Simon, the head coach at Southern Utah for the past seven years, is the new head men’s...
BGSU names new men’s basketball coach