DeWine signs Executive Order to launch Adoption Grant Program

DeWine’s office says the grant provides up to $20,000 to parents who are adopting a child under...
DeWine’s office says the grant provides up to $20,000 to parents who are adopting a child under the age of 18.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor DeWine signed Executive Order 2023-09D to launch the Ohio Adoption Grant Program on Friday.

DeWine’s office says the grant provides up to $20,000 to parents who are adopting a child under the age of 18.

The Ohio Adoption Grant Program was signed by Governor DeWine in January. It includes privately arranged adoptions, as well as adoptions made through a public children services agency, including by foster-and kinship-caregivers. It does not include adoptions made by a stepparent.

“Every child deserves a safe, permanent, loving home,” said Governor DeWine. “Whether you’re adopting from the foster care system, or through private adoption, the Ohio Adoption Grant will help offset the cost of growing your family.”

According to DeWine’s office, the grant program replaces the existing state adoption tax credit and offers three levels of one-time payments:

  • $10,000 to anyone, except a stepparent, adopting a youth.
  • $15,000 if the parent was a foster caregiver (including kinship caregivers) who cared for the child prior to adoption.
  • A $20,000 grant to families that adopt a child with special needs, as determined by a qualified professional.

“While the $10,000 grant is available for most adoptions, additional dollars are available for foster caregivers who adopt a child they are caring for, as well as for instances where the child has a special need,” said Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Matt Damschroder. “More than 3,000 youth in foster care are awaiting adoption, and this grant will support those welcoming a new member of their family.”

Parents who have finalized an adoption since Jan. 1, 2023 can begin applying for the grant by clicking here. Applicants should be prepared to provide two forms of identification and documentation related to the finalization of the adoption, as well as proof of foster and special needs, if applicable.

“This grant will provide needed resources for families looking to grow their family through adoption. Our goal is to make Ohio the best state to start and raise a family,” added Governor DeWine.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

