Easter fun hops its way to NW Ohio this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Easter fun is hopping on over to northwest Ohio this weekend.

The fun begins with the Rutherford B. Hayes annual Easter Egg Roll in Fremont.

The event will take place on April 8 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums.

Organizers say kids are invited to an afternoon of fun where they will replicate the White House Easter Egg Roll that former President Hayes started when in he was in office. The Easter Bunny will also make an appearance to take photos with the kids.

Kids ages three to 10 can also bring a pre-decorated egg to enter in a decorated egg contest.

The Easter fun will continue with a tradition that is returning to Maumee. 75,000 Easter eggs, filled with candy, will fall from the sky during Maumee’s egg drop. The eggs will rain down for those in 5th Grade and under.

The event will take place on April 8 at 5:15 p.m. at The Church. The event is free but registration is required.

Families are also invited to join The Church for an Easter celebration service following the drop.

For more information, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.