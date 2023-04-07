Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Easter fun hops its way to NW Ohio this weekend

The events on Saturday will feature plenty of eggs, candy and even a visit from the Easter Bunny.
The events on Saturday will feature plenty of eggs, candy and even a visit from the Easter Bunny.(WAFB)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Easter fun is hopping on over to northwest Ohio this weekend.

The fun begins with the Rutherford B. Hayes annual Easter Egg Roll in Fremont.

The event will take place on April 8 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums.

Organizers say kids are invited to an afternoon of fun where they will replicate the White House Easter Egg Roll that former President Hayes started when in he was in office. The Easter Bunny will also make an appearance to take photos with the kids.

Kids ages three to 10 can also bring a pre-decorated egg to enter in a decorated egg contest.

The Easter fun will continue with a tradition that is returning to Maumee. 75,000 Easter eggs, filled with candy, will fall from the sky during Maumee’s egg drop. The eggs will rain down for those in 5th Grade and under.

The event will take place on April 8 at 5:15 p.m. at The Church. The event is free but registration is required.

Families are also invited to join The Church for an Easter celebration service following the drop.

For more information, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some parents are concerned about who's using which bathrooms inside Anthony Wayne Local Schools.
Transgender bathroom policy causes backlash among some parents at Anthony Wayne
Jimmy David Cole
Bowling Green man indicted for allegedly murdering pregnant girlfriend
The three men and other co-defendants conspired to traffic large amounts of cocaine, cocaine...
Toledo men sentenced to prison for roles in drug trafficking conspiracy
One person was shot at the Greenbelt Place Apartments Wednesday evening.
TPD: 16-year-old shot at Greenbelt Place Apartments
The family of Bonnie Lease Phillips filed its lawsuit against the care facility Wednesday.
Family sues local residential care facility for alleged abuse of 86-year-old resident

Latest News

BG man indicted for murder of pregnant girlfriend, Ohio's new distracted driving law and...
13abc Week in Review: April 7, 2023
The water main flushing will take place from April 10 through April 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30...
Aqua Ohio to conduct water main flushing in Tiffin
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) walks off the field after an NFL wild-card...
Criminal charge against Joe Mixon refiled for January incident, police say
Monroe County Sheriff
Monroe man arrested after allegedly assaulting officers during stolen vehicle stop