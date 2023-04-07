Family sues local residential care facility for alleged abuse of 86-year-old resident

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Oakleaf’s Memory Care Facility faces a lawsuit following the death of a resident.

Bonnie Lease Phillips’s family filed a lawsuit against the care facility Wednesday.

The family’s attorney Wes Merillat told 13abc that his client is devastated.

“Not only at the loss of their mother, but the guilt of putting a loved one that requires this kind of care to be assured that they are in good hands, and then to be failed,” Merillat said.

In May 2019, Bonnie’s family placed her in Oakleaf’s Memory Care Facility called The Grove.

Merillat said the location is designed to care for patients with dementia and to ensure residents’ safety.

The attorney added that the lawsuit was filed after the family learned their mother was sexually assaulted under Oakleaf’s care. The lawsuit alleges “systemic negligence, lack of security, mismanagement, and inadequate staffing contributed to their mother’s injuries, assault, falls, and death,” according to a written statement released by the Charles E. Boyk Law, who is representing the family.

“When the family tried to inquire to get more information, the facility assured them that there was an investigation done, and their mother was perfectly fine. They refused to give them that investigation did they reached out to us,” Merillat said.

The 86-year-old woman was nonverbal. The lawsuit also alleges the staff repeatedly neglected the elderly woman. According to a statement released by Charles E. Boyk Law Offices, Phillips had limited mobility.

“We uncovered numerous instances of neglect and what appears to be abuse. This victim fell multiple times while in their care, while left unattended for extended and unexplainable time and subsequently suffered brain trauma, and she passed away,” Merillat said.

Merillat said his clients want to ensure no other family will experience this devastation.

According to the written statement, the facility has been cited for more than 50 health violations since Aug. 2021.

13abc reached out to the care facility via phone and email. Administrators officials have not returned requests for comment.

