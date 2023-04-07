Feel Good Friday: Game, Set, Match!

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Members of the Scott High School boys volleyball team know that most people are not aware the team exists.

“They’ll be like, ‘we got a what?!’ and I’m like yes,” laughed senior Jarrett Bradley. “We’ve got one! Come join, come watch, come play! It’s such a great sport.”

The team began as a club in 2020, thanks to the leadership of head coach, Zahra Collins.

“There was a grant available though the Ohio Boys Coaching Association, so we got permission to write a grant,” she recalled. “Literally we’ve been scraping out of our own pockets to make this happen.”

Initially, Collins had to take her fledgling team to other parts of the state to play.

“We were playing a lot of Cleveland teams, Akron teams,” she said, “and Ohio Boys reached out and said, hey, we’re looking for somebody to do the Northwest district.”

That was an offer she could not - and did not - refuse.

“I’m a proud alum,” Collins explained. “I played volleyball here, basketball, ran track and was a cheerleader. Scott is my heart. Everyone knows that if Z’s coaching high school, she’s coachin’ at Scott!”

Collins gathers her JV and Varsity teams either before or after school, teaching them the ins and outs of the sport, and much more.

“Just trying to instill in them, there’s a work ethic here,” she said.

Now she wants to get the word out in hopes of filling the stands at games. Collins says the young players need support from the community, which is the exact reason she’s proud to be their coach.

“If you have the opportunity to come back and do something great at your high school, come back and do something great. Because it’s important that the kids who walk the halls now, see people who walked the halls before them.”

