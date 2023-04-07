Free skin cancer screening event at Mercy Health - St. Anne Hospital

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health Dermatology and Oncology are partnering with the American Academy of Dermatology SPOT Skin Cancer to host a free skin cancer screening event.

The free screening will take place on May 6 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Anne Hospital.

The American Cancer Society says over 97,000 new cases of melanoma will be diagnosed this year and ACS expects almost 8,000 people to die from skin cancer in 2023.

The organization says that prompt treatment is essential and regular skin exams can help lead to early detection of skin cancer.

“Skin cancer is one of the only cancers that can be seen on the surface of your skin and regular screens can help identify when something on the skin is changing,” said Erin Heuring, MD, FAAD, Board Certified dermatologist, Mercy Health – West Toledo Dermatology. “A skin cancer screening from a dermatologist is a painless, visual exam that only takes a few minutes, but it could save your life.”

Registration is required and closes May 1.

To schedule an appointment for the screening, you can call Mercy HealthLink at (419)-251-6372 or email mercy_healthlink@mercy.com.

