Fresh off of 2022 loss, Majewski files to run against Kaptur again

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Next year’s race for Ohio’s ninth Congressional district is heating up. Democratic Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur’s last opponent in the November general election is looking to run against her yet again.

Republican JR Majewski, of Port Clinton, has filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission to run for the newly-drawn OH-09 Congressional seat. He lost to Kaptur in November, garnering 43% of the vote.

His entry into the race comes as several other northwest Ohio Republican politicians throw their hat into the ring, including Craig Riedel, a former state representative from Defiance, Dan Wilczynski, a former mayor of Walbridge and Steve Lankenau, a former mayor of Napoleon. Democratic Congresswoman Kaptur intends to run again in 2024.

Majewski, the Trump-backed conservative, became a controversial candidate in the months leading up to the general election when the Associated Press reported that Majewski had misrepresented his military service.

AP obtained military documents that indicate Majewski never deployed to Afghanistan and instead completed a six-month stint loading planes at an air base in Qatar. Majewski had depicted himself as a combat veteran who deployed to Afghanistan after 9/11. A listing of his postings that his campaign provided to AP did not list Afghanistan.

Majewski denied allegations that he lied about his military service. Majewski said he flew in and out of the region during his time serving overseas. He worked to load planes and landed at other bases to transfer passengers and supplies.

“I flew into combat zones often, specifically in Afghanistan, and I served by country proud,” Majewski said in a press conference last September. “Let me be clear, anyone insinuating that I did not serve in Afghanistan is lying.”

An Air Force spokesperson told the New York Times there’s no way to verify whether he served in Afghanistan.

Majewski has not announced his 2024 campaign on social media or to the news media as of Friday. The website he used for his 2022 campaign is no longer active and efforts to find a new campaign website were unsuccessful.

