Monroe man arrested after allegedly assaulting officers during stolen vehicle stop

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A stolen vehicle traffic stop ended with the driver being arrested for auto theft and the passenger being arrested for assaulting two officers.

Monroe County Sheriff deputies stopped a 2007 Pontiac SUV at Macomb and Oakwood in the city of Monroe. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Detroit.

During the stop, the 38-year-old female drive was taken into custody without incident. But the male passenger, 30, became combative with the deputies, and allegedly assaulted them during his arrest.

He also had an outstanding warrant.

A 18-year-old was in the back seat at the time and was released after it was determined he was not involved in the vehicle theft.

The names of the arrested subjects involved are being withheld pending formal arraignment.

