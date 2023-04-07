Resources to help caregivers caring for those with Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When it comes to your loved ones you want what’s best for them. So when they’re diagnosed with something like Dementia or Alzheimer’s Disease, it may seem like the best option to take care of them from home. But it’s important to be aware of the local resources available to you, as a caregiver.

Salli Bollin, the Executive Director of MemoryLane Care Services, said about 70%-80% of people with Dementia are living at home with their families.

Cost of care plays a factor, which is something Bollin never wants to be an issue if people are considering MemoryLane.

“We have support from the Lucas County Services Levy and the Monroe County Senior Services Levy and so that helps to support the cost of someone to come here, so people work on a sliding fee scale,” said Bollin.

MemoryLane Care Services on Reynolds Road offers an adult day center, a resource still being discovered in Toledo, and one that benefits both the caregiver and their loved one.

“We’ll play games, we’ll do reminiscence activities, arts and crafts, all different things throughout the day so that individuals can get out and have fun,” said Bollin.

If you’re thinking of resources outside of MemoryLane, the Area Office on Aging Caregiver Support Program could be your starting point.

”When family caregivers call us, we can help them as much or as little as they are interested in,” said Arcelia Armstrong, a coordinator for the Caregiver Support Program. “So there’s a process for the program, you call, speak with one of our licensed social workers or registered nurses, a caregiver assessment is done with that caregiver and we will help you develop a care plan.”

Armstrong also said that her goal isn’t to simply place someone in an assisted living or memory care facility, there are options that can come before that point that suit every situation.

There is a plethora of opportunities for resources in and around Toledo. If you are interested in learning more or even signing your loved one up for a program, you can contact Armstrong at aarmstrong@areaofficeonaging.com or call at 419-382-0624.

If MemoryLane appeals to you, you can call them at 419-720-4940.

