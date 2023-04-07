Birthday Club
RSVP to hold 2nd annual volunteer resource fair and bake sale

The fair will be held on April 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Allen Eiry center in Tiffin.(Retired and Senior Volunteer Program)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is holding their 2nd annual Volunteer Resource Fair for Seneca County.

Organizers say the fair’s main goal is to find a volunteering opportunity to fit everyone’s skill set and schedule, and everyone is invited to find their perfect volunteer role.

According to organizers, this event is great for those who want to give back to their community, or volunteer, but may not know where to start.

The fair will be held on April 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Allen Eiry center in Tiffin. In addition to the fair, organizers will also be holding a bake sale.

You can RSVP for the event with Ariel Nearhood, RSVP Coordinator, at anearhood@fcsohio.org.

