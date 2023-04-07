TARTA expands service in South Toledo, Holland

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Many Toledo residents rely on public transportation to get around town.

“I get around, I got kids to take care of. I work. It helps me get where I got to be,” said TARTA passenger Lance Thomas.

This week, TARTA expanded its spring service. Part of that expansion includes new stops in the Glendale-Detroit-Byrne area.

“It increases frequency on a lot of routes and cuts down on the time,” said TARTA Marketing and Communications Director Andy Cole, “we want to be able to connect folks in the Uptown and Junction neighborhood to everything South Toledo has to offer, the VA clinic, Walmart, UTMC, wherever that route is going.”

The new spring service also brings route 32 to the Holland-Springfield Twp. area, which is a first for TARTA.

“We’ve adjusted the route a little bit to get out to Spring Meadows and its designed to make it easier for those businesses to draw customers and workers from Toledo,” said Cole.

Yolanda is one passenger who uses the new Spring Meadows route.

“I don’t have to wait for a ride, I can just get on the bus. I don’t have to wait and get on 2 or 3 buses or stop and walk down, now the bus goes exactly where I want to go and thank God for that,” said Yolanda.

The expansion follows the launch of TARTA Flex, which replaced TARTA’s Call-A-Ride service. TARTA Flex covers areas like Maumee, Sylvania, Rossford, and Waterville.

“TARTA flex has been on the road for about three months now. Its our on demand service where people can call 30 on the ride and get anywhere within a flex transit zone that they’d like or get connected to our fixed route service,” said Cole.

For Efremisha Smith, TARTA Flex has connected her with family.

“I use one of the routes for my sister that lives out in Maumee and I only go see her like two or three times a week. It’s convenient because instead of paying $25 for an Uber or Lyft, I’m going on the bus for $1.50,” said Smith.

Cole told 13abc the spring service and TARTA flex are only the beginning of TARTA’s expansion over the next 5 years.

“It goes beyond the routes, better stops, better connection points, more frequency with some of the routes. There’s a lot of things we’re planning on but we want to go about it deliberately,” said Smith.

You can find a full list of routes and fares on TARTA’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.