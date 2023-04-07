Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TARTA expands service in South Toledo, Holland

Cole told 13abc the spring service and TARTA flex are only the beginning of TARTA’s expansion over the next 5 years
By Zain Omair
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Many Toledo residents rely on public transportation to get around town.

“I get around, I got kids to take care of. I work. It helps me get where I got to be,” said TARTA passenger Lance Thomas.

This week, TARTA expanded its spring service. Part of that expansion includes new stops in the Glendale-Detroit-Byrne area.

“It increases frequency on a lot of routes and cuts down on the time,” said TARTA Marketing and Communications Director Andy Cole, “we want to be able to connect folks in the Uptown and Junction neighborhood to everything South Toledo has to offer, the VA clinic, Walmart, UTMC, wherever that route is going.”

The new spring service also brings route 32 to the Holland-Springfield Twp. area, which is a first for TARTA.

“We’ve adjusted the route a little bit to get out to Spring Meadows and its designed to make it easier for those businesses to draw customers and workers from Toledo,” said Cole.

Yolanda is one passenger who uses the new Spring Meadows route.

“I don’t have to wait for a ride, I can just get on the bus. I don’t have to wait and get on 2 or 3 buses or stop and walk down, now the bus goes exactly where I want to go and thank God for that,” said Yolanda.

The expansion follows the launch of TARTA Flex, which replaced TARTA’s Call-A-Ride service. TARTA Flex covers areas like Maumee, Sylvania, Rossford, and Waterville.

“TARTA flex has been on the road for about three months now. Its our on demand service where people can call 30 on the ride and get anywhere within a flex transit zone that they’d like or get connected to our fixed route service,” said Cole.

For Efremisha Smith, TARTA Flex has connected her with family.

“I use one of the routes for my sister that lives out in Maumee and I only go see her like two or three times a week. It’s convenient because instead of paying $25 for an Uber or Lyft, I’m going on the bus for $1.50,” said Smith.

Cole told 13abc the spring service and TARTA flex are only the beginning of TARTA’s expansion over the next 5 years.

“It goes beyond the routes, better stops, better connection points, more frequency with some of the routes. There’s a lot of things we’re planning on but we want to go about it deliberately,” said Smith.

You can find a full list of routes and fares on TARTA’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swatting is when someone intentionally makes a false report to officials to solicit a police or...
Law making swatting a felony goes into effect in Ohio
Utility companies are reporting power outages Wednesday as severe weather rolls through the...
Hundreds without power as storms roll in
4/5/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast (Dan Smith as well)
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY HAS ENDED
Some parents are concerned about who's using which bathrooms inside Anthony Wayne Local Schools.
Transgender bathroom policy causes backlash among some parents at Anthony Wayne
Both men drove to Lenawee County to meet and have sex with who they believed to be an underaged...
Alleged ‘sexual predators’ arrested in undercover sting

Latest News

The family of Bonnie Lease Phillips filed its lawsuit against the care facility Wednesday.
Family sues local residential care facility for alleged abuse of 86-year-old resident
It’s a new effort to bring fresh food to various communities within the Glass City.
Local nonprofit brings urban farming to the heart of Toledo
The family of Bonnie Lease Phillips filed its lawsuit against the care facility Wednesday.
Family sues local residential care facility for abuse of 86-year-old resident
TARTA expands service
TARTA expands service