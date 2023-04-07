Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Teenager shot in Toledo while in vehicle, police say

According to Toledo Police, a 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot in a vehicle near the Rogers...
According to Toledo Police, a 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot in a vehicle near the Rogers High School field Friday afternoon.(WOIO)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A teenager was shot in Toledo Friday afternoon. Police say it may have happened not far from a high school.

According to Toledo Police, a 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot in a vehicle near the Rogers High School field Friday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to check out that area and look for a possible crime scene after the victim showed up to an area hospital with a gunshot wound. 13abc crews did not see police in that area -- it’s unclear at this time whether the location of the investigation had moved. Police did not disclose information about any possible suspects or people of interest in the shooting.

Those with information are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. This is a developing story. Check back for details as we learn more.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some parents are concerned about who's using which bathrooms inside Anthony Wayne Local Schools.
Transgender bathroom policy causes backlash among some parents at Anthony Wayne
Jimmy David Cole
Bowling Green man indicted for allegedly murdering pregnant girlfriend
The three men and other co-defendants conspired to traffic large amounts of cocaine, cocaine...
Toledo men sentenced to prison for roles in drug trafficking conspiracy
One person was shot at the Greenbelt Place Apartments Wednesday evening.
TPD: 16-year-old shot at Greenbelt Place Apartments
The family of Bonnie Lease Phillips filed its lawsuit against the care facility Wednesday.
Family sues local residential care facility for alleged abuse of 86-year-old resident

Latest News

Woman extricated from rolled-over vehicle after crash on Alexis Road
DeWine’s office says the grant provides up to $20,000 to parents who are adopting a child under...
DeWine signs Executive Order to launch Adoption Grant Program
Falcon Cam 2023
BGSU’s Falcon Cam is back with another clutch of eggs
4/7: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
4/7: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast