Teenager shot in Toledo while in vehicle, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A teenager was shot in Toledo Friday afternoon. Police say it may have happened not far from a high school.

According to Toledo Police, a 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot in a vehicle near the Rogers High School field Friday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to check out that area and look for a possible crime scene after the victim showed up to an area hospital with a gunshot wound. 13abc crews did not see police in that area -- it’s unclear at this time whether the location of the investigation had moved. Police did not disclose information about any possible suspects or people of interest in the shooting.

Those with information are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. This is a developing story. Check back for details as we learn more.

