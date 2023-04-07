Woman extricated from rolled-over vehicle after crash on Alexis Road

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was extricated from her vehicle Friday after a crash caused her car to roll over on Alexis Road.

TPD tells 13abc there were two cars involved in the crash. A yellow vehicle was pulling out into the road and didn’t see the other car. The two crashed and the other car ended up rolling over onto its side.

According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, the woman driving the car that was flipped on its side had to be extricated through the windshield of her vehicle. She was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The condition of the other driver involved is currently unknown.

TPD says Alexis Road will be blocked eastbound at Harvest Lane until the cars are towed.

