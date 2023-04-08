Birthday Club
3 arrested in Monroe, Michigan woman’s murder

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police(Michigan State Police)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Three people face charges in connection to the death of a woman whose body was found in an abandoned juvenile detention center in Monroe County, state police said Saturday.

Kayla Sedoskey, 23, was found dead on the floor inside the abandoned Boysville Juvenile Detention Center in Frenchtown Township on March 2, according to MSP.

Investigators haven’t said how Sedoskey died.

State police announced charges against three people in connection to her death Saturday. Sierra Bemis, 23, and Brian Smith, 20, were arraigned on Friday and Saturday, respectively, on homicide and conspiracy charges, according to state police.

A judge set bond at $500,000 for Bemis and $1,000,000 for Smith.

Investigators said they arrested a third suspect Friday in Ohio but aren’t releasing her name until she is arraigned.

The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office is still reviewing what happened to see if more people will face charges, MSP said.

Anyone with information that could help authorities with their investigation should call D/Sgt Michael Peterson at the MSP Monroe Post at 764-242-3500.

