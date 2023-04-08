4/8: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

After two severe storm days in less than a week, we’re in for our sunniest, warmest and calmest stretch of weather in many months. No rain is in the 7-day forecast for now, though sunrise services tomorrow will be on the chilly side as lows dip near freezing. Highs will go from the 50s this weekend (40s along the lake) to near-80F for the second half of the coming week.

