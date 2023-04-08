Birthday Club
4/8: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

Sunny Easter weekend; near-80F late week
It's a sunny Easter weekend in the basket, as highs make a run at the low-80s late next week! Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
After two severe storm days in less than a week, we’re in for our sunniest, warmest and calmest stretch of weather in many months. No rain is in the 7-day forecast for now, though sunrise services tomorrow will be on the chilly side as lows dip near freezing. Highs will go from the 50s this weekend (40s along the lake) to near-80F for the second half of the coming week.

