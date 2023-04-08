Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

$7.4 Million Classic Lotto Jackpot won in Oak Harbor

One lucky winner purchased the jackpot-winning Classic Lotto ticket for April 5, 2023, drawing...
One lucky winner purchased the jackpot-winning Classic Lotto ticket for April 5, 2023, drawing to win the $7.4 million jackpot.(WTVG)
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK HARBOR, Ohio (WTVG) - One lucky winner purchased the jackpot-winning Classic Lotto ticket for April 5, 2023, drawing to win the $7.4 million jackpot.

The winning auto-pick ticket was sold at Community Market, at 275 W Water St. in Oak Harbor. The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers were 4-6-8-14-32-41.

The Classic Lotto jackpot starts at $1 million and increases by a minimum of $100,000 based on sales.

Drawings are held Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 7:05 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The path of totality in the U.S. for the April 8, 2024 solar eclipse.
Ohio launches 2024 eclipse informational website
According to Toledo Police, a 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot in a vehicle near the Rogers...
Teenager shot in Toledo while in vehicle, police say
The family of Bonnie Lease Phillips filed its lawsuit against the care facility Wednesday.
Family sues local residential care facility for alleged abuse of 86-year-old resident
Woman extricated from rolled-over vehicle after crash on Alexis Road
The three men and other co-defendants conspired to traffic large amounts of cocaine, cocaine...
Toledo men sentenced to prison for roles in drug trafficking conspiracy

Latest News

The Toledo Police Department responded to an aggravated robbery at T-Mobile Friday.
Police investigate aggravated robbery at T-Mobile Friday
The event will be on May 7 at 9 a.m. at Jake & Cooper’s Bark Park in Oregon.
Local dog park hosts 5K to raise money for equipment
The American Red Cross of North Central Ohio will visit Findlay on April 29 to install smoke...
Red Cross to install free smoke alarms in Findlay
Red Cross to install free smoke alarms in Findlay
Red Cross to install free smoke alarms in Findlay