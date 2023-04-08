$7.4 Million Classic Lotto Jackpot won in Oak Harbor

OAK HARBOR, Ohio (WTVG) - One lucky winner purchased the jackpot-winning Classic Lotto ticket for April 5, 2023, drawing to win the $7.4 million jackpot.

The winning auto-pick ticket was sold at Community Market, at 275 W Water St. in Oak Harbor. The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers were 4-6-8-14-32-41.

The Classic Lotto jackpot starts at $1 million and increases by a minimum of $100,000 based on sales.

Drawings are held Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 7:05 p.m.

