Adopt America Network holds events in celebration of 40th anniversary

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Adopt America Network celebrates the 40th anniversary of supporting children and families throughout the adoption process.

The celebration will start with a movie night on April 21 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. There will also be a performance by the Crossroads Praise Band and a Q&A with producer Jason Campbell. A second movie night will be held later, according to Adopt America Network.

New this year is the 5K at Levis Commons on Friday, May 26, at 6 p.m. A kids’ fun run will be directly after the 5K at 6:30 p.m.

Pre-registration can be done online and includes a T-shirt if participants register early, according to Adopt America Network.

In November, Adopt American Network will host its Home for Good Gala to celebrate families united through Adopt America. It will be at Parkway Place with a 5:30 p.m. reception and dinner, awards presentation and auction to follow.

