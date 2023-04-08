Annual festival celebrates diversity in Toledo
Toledo’s International Festival returns in May
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Sister Cities and the University of Toledo partner to host the 12th annual International Festival.
The festival will be on Saturday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Oak Shade Grove in Oregon.
Admission is $5, and kids 15 and under are free.
Families can participate in the festival by sampling Ethnic food, watching performances, shopping at an international bazaar or learning a small amount of another language. The event will also have a Parade of Flags, a 50/50 raffle and children’s games for guests.
The annual festival provides the opportunity to learn about cultures while celebrating Toledo’s cultural diversity and the 12 countries of Toledo’s 13 sister cities:
- Brazil
- Spain
- Germany
- Hungary
- Poland
- Italy
- Tanzania
- Lebanon
- Pakistan
- India
- China
- Japan
