Annual festival celebrates diversity in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Sister Cities and the University of Toledo partner to host the 12th annual International Festival.

The festival will be on Saturday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Oak Shade Grove in Oregon.

Admission is $5, and kids 15 and under are free.

Families can participate in the festival by sampling Ethnic food, watching performances, shopping at an international bazaar or learning a small amount of another language. The event will also have a Parade of Flags, a 50/50 raffle and children’s games for guests.

The annual festival provides the opportunity to learn about cultures while celebrating Toledo’s cultural diversity and the 12 countries of Toledo’s 13 sister cities:

Brazil

Spain

Germany

Hungary

Poland

Italy

Tanzania

Lebanon

Pakistan

India

China

Japan

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.