Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Annual festival celebrates diversity in Toledo

Toledo’s International Festival returns in May
The festival will be on Saturday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Oak Shade Grove in Oregon.
The festival will be on Saturday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Oak Shade Grove in Oregon.(WTVG)
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Sister Cities and the University of Toledo partner to host the 12th annual International Festival.

The festival will be on Saturday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Oak Shade Grove in Oregon.

Admission is $5, and kids 15 and under are free.

Families can participate in the festival by sampling Ethnic food, watching performances, shopping at an international bazaar or learning a small amount of another language. The event will also have a Parade of Flags, a 50/50 raffle and children’s games for guests.

The annual festival provides the opportunity to learn about cultures while celebrating Toledo’s cultural diversity and the 12 countries of Toledo’s 13 sister cities:

  • Brazil
  • Spain
  • Germany
  • Hungary
  • Poland
  • Italy
  • Tanzania
  • Lebanon
  • Pakistan
  • India
  • China
  • Japan

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Toledo Police, a 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot in a vehicle near the Rogers...
Teenager shot in Toledo while in vehicle, police say
The family of Bonnie Lease Phillips filed its lawsuit against the care facility Wednesday.
Family sues local residential care facility for alleged abuse of 86-year-old resident
The path of totality in the U.S. for the April 8, 2024 solar eclipse.
Ohio launches 2024 eclipse informational website
The three men and other co-defendants conspired to traffic large amounts of cocaine, cocaine...
Toledo men sentenced to prison for roles in drug trafficking conspiracy
Woman extricated from rolled-over vehicle after crash on Alexis Road

Latest News

It's a sunny Easter weekend in the basket, as highs make a run at the low-80s late next week!...
4/8: Dan's Saturday AM Forecast
Restaurant workers react to the measure.
Petition to raise Ohio minimum wage progress towards 2023 ballot
Addressing health disparities in Toledo for National Minority Health Month
Addressing health disparities in Toledo for National Minority Health Month
The measure is getting mixed reviews, even within the same business.
Petition to raise Ohio minimum wage progress towards 2023 ballot