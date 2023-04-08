Area Office on Aging provides Easter meals for older adults

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Sunday, 150 older adults will eat a lunch prepared by J’Mae’s Home Cooking Restaurant.

The lunch will be at Senior Centers Inc. in Toledo at 1 p.m., according to the Area Office on Aging of Northwestern Ohio.

Doors will open at noon with live music provided by Gene Zenz.

The Area Office on Aging encourages people to invite an older adult who might be lonely to join them for the holiday meal.

Meals are also separately being provided to residents at several affordable senior apartments, as well as to grandparents and relatives raising children.

