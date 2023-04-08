BGSU announces new head coach for women’s basketball

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Fred Chmiel is the new head coach for women’s basketball at Bowling Green State University.

Director of Athletics and Recreation Derek van der Merwe announced the decision Saturday morning.

Chmiel is the 10th head coach in Falcon women’s basketball history and will be formally introduced at a press conference on Monday at 11 a.m., according to BGSU Athletics.

Chmeil comes to BGSU after eight seasons on head coach Dawn Staley’s staff at South Carolina. During Chmiel’s tenure, South Carolina won two national titles and reached the Sweet 16 in all seven seasons of the NCAA Tournament held, at that time, according to BGSU Athletics.

“When looking for qualified head coach candidates, you look at individuals who have been around great mentors, teachers, and leaders,” said van der Merwe. “You look at people who have had powerful and transformational experiences. Fred Chmiel has served and learned from the best coaches and student-athletes. He has had a long career in women’s basketball and has been part of 15 NCAA Tournament appearances. He coached his coach, Dawn Staley, in the WNBA. He has patiently waited for his opportunity. It is time for him to be a part of the championship culture we are building and Bowling Green State University.”

South Carolina won the SEC regular-season title in five of Chimel’s eight seasons, finishing second or tied for second in the conference each of the other three years. The 2022-23 team set a program record for wins in a season, with 36 straight wins while advancing to the Final Four, according to BGSU Athletics.

“My family and I are so thankful and excited for the opportunity to join the Bowling Green community,” said Chmiel. “I am grateful to President Rogers, Derek van der Merwe and Stacy Kosciak for the tremendous opportunity to lead this program. We look forward to continued success and reaching new heights here at BGSU.”

