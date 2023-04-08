Birthday Club
Imagination Station’s plan to educate, celebrate and experience the Solar Eclipse

By Nia Lambdin
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Imagination Station created a plan to educate, celebrate and experience Toledo’s totality in the next 365 days.

The event was at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, when Imagination Station announced the plan for the solar eclipse.

In a shadow that’s 115 miles wide, the Moon will cover the Sun revealing the star’s outer atmosphere on April 8, 2024.

The total solar eclipse will begin at 3:08 p.m., with the final exit of the Moon’s shadow from Ohio at 3:19 p.m., according to Imagination Station.

For nearly two minutes, the day will become night, and bright stars and planets will shine. The temperatures will also drop from the solar eclipse.

The last total solar eclipse visible in Ohio was in 1806. The next total solar eclipse in Ohio will be in the year 2099, according to Imagination Station.

