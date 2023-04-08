Birthday Club
Local dog park hosts 5K to raise money for equipment

The event will be on May 7 at 9 a.m. at Jake & Cooper’s Bark Park in Oregon.
The event will be on May 7 at 9 a.m. at Jake & Cooper’s Bark Park in Oregon.(Flickr)
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - Jake & Cooper’s Bark Park is holding a 5K to raise money for park equipment and other needs.

Those not wanting to run can participate in the one-mile Family Mutt Strut.

Entry is $30 for the 5K and one-mile Family Mutt Strut.

Registration is online and closes on April 20.

There will be a DJ, food trucks and prizes for male and female winners, male and female age group winners and the best-dressed dog.

