Local dog park hosts 5K to raise money for equipment

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - Jake & Cooper’s Bark Park is holding a 5K to raise money for park equipment and other needs.

The event will be on May 7 at 9 a.m. at Jake & Cooper’s Bark Park in Oregon.

Those not wanting to run can participate in the one-mile Family Mutt Strut.

Entry is $30 for the 5K and one-mile Family Mutt Strut.

Registration is online and closes on April 20.

There will be a DJ, food trucks and prizes for male and female winners, male and female age group winners and the best-dressed dog.

The event will be on May 7 at 9 a.m. at Jake & Cooper’s Bark Park in Oregon. (Jake & Cooper’s Bark Park)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.