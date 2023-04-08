Lucas County Engineer’s Office holds roundabout training sessions

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -To help people understand roundabouts, the Lucas County Engineer’s Office is holding a training session with Toledo-Lucas County Health Department and Toledo Driving Schools.

The event will be Sunday, April 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4900 N. McCord Rd. in Sylvania, according to Lucas County Engineer’s Office’s Facebook post.

New drivers, senior drivers or anyone unsure about roundabouts is welcome to participate in the event.

The Facebook post said the Engineer’s Office sees comments like, “I actively find another route because roundabouts scare me,” “People don’t know how to drive them,” or “They intimidate me, so I don’t even want to try” when talking about roundabouts and thought practice could ease the uncertainty surrounding them.

