Petition to raise Ohio minimum wage progress towards 2023 ballot

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A petition to raise Ohio’s minimum wage cleared a key hurdle this week. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office accepted the petition, which means Ohioans could vote on the issue in November.

“I think it would be bad for the restaurant industry. I think it would be bad for the public. And I think it would be bad for the servers. I think servers would make less money,” said Bill Anderson, the owner of Dale’s Bar and Grill in Maumee. “All of my prices would go up immediately. It would go up probably 50 percent higher than what it is now. I mean, seriously, you would be paying $20, $25 for a lunch, for one person.”

The petition would raise the state minimum wage from $10.10 per hour to $12.75 in 2025, before increasing to $15 an hour in 2026.

“I think it would definitely have a pretty big impact on my life. You know, I’d be able to spend my money more freely. Whereas now, you know, I get a pay check and a lot of it is going towards bills or even just saving money,” said George Bush, a dishwasher who makes $10.75 at Dale’s Bar and Grill.

Tipped employee can currently make as little as $5.05 an hour. The petition would raise that to $8.75 plus tips in 2025. Tipped employees’ wages would then increase one dollar per year until reaching the full minimum wage in 2029.

“With a raise in the minimum wage, that would cause the employer to have to pay more money to us, which could potentially cause prices to go up, which would cause lower tips,” said Madison Kuhn, a server at Dale’s Bar and Grill. “I live off of the tips I make here. That’s how I make my living.”

If the Ohio Ballot Board approves the petition, groups supporting the measure will need to collect more than 400,000 signatures before July to get the proposal on the November 2023 ballot.

