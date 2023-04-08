Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Police report ‘active shooter,’ possible shots fired on University of Oklahoma campus

Police are advising people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after...
Police are advising people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of an active shooter and possible shots fired.(Live 5 News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (Gray News) - Police are advising people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of an active shooter and possible shots fired.

The campus police department posted to social media Friday night there were reports of an active shooter in the Van Vleet Oval area. They later said there were reports of shots fired.

No other information has been released and there are no reports of injuries so far.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some parents are concerned about who's using which bathrooms inside Anthony Wayne Local Schools.
Transgender bathroom policy causes backlash among some parents at Anthony Wayne
Jimmy David Cole
Bowling Green man indicted for allegedly murdering pregnant girlfriend
The family of Bonnie Lease Phillips filed its lawsuit against the care facility Wednesday.
Family sues local residential care facility for alleged abuse of 86-year-old resident
The three men and other co-defendants conspired to traffic large amounts of cocaine, cocaine...
Toledo men sentenced to prison for roles in drug trafficking conspiracy
One person was shot at the Greenbelt Place Apartments Wednesday evening.
TPD: 16-year-old shot at Greenbelt Place Apartments

Latest News

The measure is getting mixed reviews, even within the same business.
Petition to raise Ohio minimum wage progress towards 2023 ballot
4/7/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/7/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
A federal judge in Texas on Friday ordered a hold on the U.S. approval of the abortion...
Access to abortion pill in limbo after competing rulings
This combination of photos provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says a test...
North Korea claims another test of underwater nuclear drone