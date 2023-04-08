Red Cross to install free smoke alarms in Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) -A fire can destroy everything in a home in just two minutes, but working smoke alarms can help prevent it from taking someone’s life, according to the Red Cross.

The American Red Cross of North Central Ohio will visit Findlay on April 29 to install smoke alarms in homes that need them and teach people how to stay prepared should a fire break out in their home.

Red Cross volunteers, Findlay Fire Department members, Marathon Petroleum employees and members of the company’s Veterans employee network will visit homes in the neighborhood north of West Main Cross to Findlay Street and east of Durrell Street to Western Avenue.

“Installing smoke alarms cuts the risk of someone dying from a home fire in half, so we’re joining with groups from across our community to install smoke alarms,” said Todd James, Executive Director. “We also will be teaching people how to be safe from home fire.”

While the Red Cross is installing smoke alarms, they ask everyone to take two steps that can save lives:

create and practice their home fire escape plan check their smoke alarms

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.