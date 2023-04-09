Birthday Club
1 hurt, 7 displaced in Easter Sunday apartment fire in Springfield Township

Crews contained the fire to one apartment unit on the first floor, but the whole building received smoke damage.
Crews contained the fire to one apartment unit on the first floor, but the whole building received smoke damage.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - An Easter Sunday afternoon cooking fire left residents of a Lucas County searching for another place to live, officials said.

One resident was treated at the scene for minor injuries at the apartment building on Oakfield Drive in Springfield Township, located just off of McCord Road, according to fire officials.

Crews contained the fire to one apartment unit on the first floor, but the whole building received smoke damage.

Six adults and one children were displaced, Springfield Township Fire Battalion Chief Andrew Sauder said. It’s unknown if the apartment had working smoke detectors, according to Sauder.

The American Red Cross is assisting residents. Sylvania Township and Monclova Township firefighters assisted at the scene along with deputies from the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office.

