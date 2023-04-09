4/8: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with frost developing; lows in the low 30s. EASTER SUNDAY: All-day sunshine with highs in the low 60s, cooler again near Lake Erie (in the 50s). SUNDAY NIGHT: With clear skies expected, more frost is likely with lows in the mid-30s. MONDAY: More sunshine but some high clouds around; highs in the upper 60s. EXTENDED: A southwest breeze gusting up to 30 mph on Tuesday will bring us into the mid-70s, and it’ll be another day with high clouds and sunshine. Bright sunny skies and breezy again Wednesday, highs in the upper 70s. Blue skies Thursday and Friday with highs around 80 both days, then more clouds arrive for Saturday, but it’ll still be warm with highs near 80.

