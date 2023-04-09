Birthday Club
4/9: Dan’s Easter Sunday Forecast

🐰🥚☀️
A chilly start to a lovely Easter Sunday, and the highs will keep climbing through the week. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
It’s a chilly start for sunrise services, but Easter highs will prove on the mild side in the low-60s (50s along the lake). This will also end up being the coolest day of the next several to come, as we return to the 70s by Tuesday and flirt with the 80s in the back half of the week with plenty of sunshine throughout. The only other features of note will be 30mph gusts Wednesday, and a low chance of isolated showers now popping up for Saturday.

