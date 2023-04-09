4/9: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Birthday Club
Sunny and warming up this week, then rain returns next weekend.
By Derek Witt
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Clear and cold once again with lows in the mid-30s, so more frost is likely. MONDAY: Sunny again but with some high clouds. It’ll also be warmer with highs in the upper 60s. MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds, lows in the low 40s. TUESDAY: Another day of filtered sunshine, highs in the mid-70s. EXTENDED: Lots of sunshine and warm Wednesday but breezy; highs in the upper 70s. Mostly sunny Thursday and Friday with highs around 80 both days. Partly sunny for Saturday with a brief shower possible. It’ll also still be warm with highs in the upper 70s. More widespread showers expected Sunday and breezy with highs near 70. A cold shot the following Monday and Tuesday could bring a few flurries our way, but the odds of any of it sticking after the coming warm stretch are very low.

