4/9: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Clear and cold once again with lows in the mid-30s, so more frost is likely. MONDAY: Sunny again but with some high clouds. It’ll also be warmer with highs in the upper 60s. MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds, lows in the low 40s. TUESDAY: Another day of filtered sunshine, highs in the mid-70s. EXTENDED: Lots of sunshine and warm Wednesday but breezy; highs in the upper 70s. Mostly sunny Thursday and Friday with highs around 80 both days. Partly sunny for Saturday with a brief shower possible. It’ll also still be warm with highs in the upper 70s. More widespread showers expected Sunday and breezy with highs near 70. A cold shot the following Monday and Tuesday could bring a few flurries our way, but the odds of any of it sticking after the coming warm stretch are very low.

