Big turnout for Maumee helicopter Easter egg drop

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Thousands showed up Saturday for the helicopter egg drop at The Church in Maumee. The helicopter dropped 75,000, candy-filled eggs from the sky, putting a spin on the traditional Easter egg hunt.

A spokesperson for the church says a lot more people showed up for the event this year than in previous years.

“I would say this is a lot more than last year. So, last year was a good turnout but this year seems to be more of a turnout,” said The Church marketing director Jenny Schmidt.

The big crowd caused safety concerns for some parents, though.

“Everybody just rushed the field which was a little disturbing I would say and frightening because I brought five total children with me,” said Laqueenia Moore. “It was all scary because I couldn’t find none of the kids actually.”

13abc asked leaders of the church for an on-camera interview to address the concerns and they declined.

They told us in person that they did have a safety plan in place, including a security team, an orange fence surrounding the field to keep people inside, directive signs, and kids’ bracelets for parents to write their phone numbers on if necessary. Adding a lot of people showed up late and didn’t get a chance to listen to important procedures.

But some parents say the measures taken by the church may not have been enough, and the number of people allowed to attend the Easter egg drop may be too much to handle.

“Especially this world we live in today,” Moore said.

Leaders with The Church tell 13abc that they will be reviewing the safety procedures they already have in place.

