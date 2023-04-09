Birthday Club
Car accident on River Road

Head on collision River Road
Head on collision River Road(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Two people are recovering in the hospital Sunday morning after a head-on collision in Toledo.

The incident happened just before 7:30 Sunday morning on River Road. Toledo Police said that one driver was allegedly in the wrong lane when the other car swerved in the same direction, which resulted in the collision.

13abc was told two people had non-life threatening injuries and were therefore transported to the hospital to be treated. The accident remains under investigation at this time.

