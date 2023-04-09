Car accident on River Road

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Two people are recovering in the hospital Sunday morning after a head-on collision in Toledo.

The incident happened just before 7:30 Sunday morning on River Road. Toledo Police said that one driver was allegedly in the wrong lane when the other car swerved in the same direction, which resulted in the collision.

13abc was told two people had non-life threatening injuries and were therefore transported to the hospital to be treated. The accident remains under investigation at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.