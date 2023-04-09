Findlay police investigating shooting that left 2 hurt

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men were hurt in a shooting Saturday night in Findlay, police said late Saturday.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. when officers were called to a fight involving gunshots fired at a building in the 200 block of East Front Street.

One of the two men hurt left the area before police arrived, according to investigators. The other was taken to a local hospital.

Investigators didn’t say how seriously the two men were hurt or release names of the people involved.

Police said there is no active shooter situation and the incident didn’t involve the general public.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.