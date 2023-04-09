One person hospitalized after stabbing Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital Saturday.

The assault happened on the 200 block of West Bancroft Street, police said.

Toledo Police said the victim and suspect were fighting when the suspect stabbed the victim in the back.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, officials said. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.