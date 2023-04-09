Birthday Club
One person hospitalized after stabbing Saturday

Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital Saturday.
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital Saturday.

The assault happened on the 200 block of West Bancroft Street, police said.

Toledo Police said the victim and suspect were fighting when the suspect stabbed the victim in the back.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, officials said. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

