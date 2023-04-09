Person in custody after shooting relative, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is expected to survive his injuries after a relative shot him on Easter Sunday, police said.

The call came in just after 2 p.m. for a person shot on Brook Point Road in Toledo.

The person was shot in his upper body by a relative in front of other family members, investigators said. He has life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said they took someone into custody but didn’t release more details.

