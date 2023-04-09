TPD: two vehicles crash on River Road Sunday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police responded to a two-vehicle collision Sunday morning.

The crash happened on River Road near Sandalwood Drive just before 7:30 a.m. between a car and a commercial vehicle, according to Toledo Police Department.

Officials said the cause of the crash is unknown at this time. However, police told 13abc that one driver was in the wrong lane causing both cars to swerve in the same direction and hit each other.

TPD said both drivers were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

“He’s awake and talking, so that’s a win, and it wasn’t his fault, so that’s a win,” sister of the commercial vehicle’s driver said.

