4/10: Dan’s Monday AM Forecast

Lots of sun and a run at the 80s this week
One nice afternoon deserves another... and another... and another! Dan Smith has the details on this week's eventual run at the low-80s.
By Dan Smith
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
One gorgeous day deserves another... and another... and another, as highs climb to the low-80s by the second half of the week. The only other features of note will be 30mph gusts Tuesday -- slightly higher Wednesday -- before scattered showers eye a comeback this weekend.

