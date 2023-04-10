Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Beach Boys, Melissa Etheridge coming on tour this summer

Tickets for the Beach Boys show at Centennial Terrace on August 16 go on sale this Friday
Tickets for the Beach Boys show at Centennial Terrace on August 16 go on sale this Friday(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two monster acts will make their way to northwest Ohio this summer.

Stranahan Theater announced Monday that The Beach Boys and Melissa Etheridge will both make the trip to the Toledo area on separate tours.

Tickets for the Beach Boys show at Centennial Terrace on August 16 go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. on etix.com and the Stranahan Theater box office: 381-8851

Melissa Etheridge tickets go on sale Friday as well at https://stranahantheater.com/. That show is slated for July 26 at the Stranahan Theater.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The person was shot in his upper body by a relative in front of other family members,...
Man arrested for shooting brother during fight on Easter Sunday, police say
A 25-year-old from Fostoria and a 47-year-old from Lansing, Mich., were injured in the...
Findlay police issue arrest warrant for suspect that left 2 hurt in shooting
The crash happened on River Road near Sandalwood Drive just before 7:30 a.m. between a car and...
TPD: two vehicles crash on River Road Sunday morning
Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital Saturday.
One person hospitalized after stabbing Saturday
Crews contained the fire to one apartment unit on the first floor, but the whole building...
1 hurt, 7 displaced in Easter Sunday apartment fire in Springfield Township

Latest News

The City says the lane closure will being on April 10 and will remain in place for two weeks.
Crane operations at TSA to cause lane closure on Adams Street
I-Team reporter Shaun Hegarty investigates why victims are paying for crimes they didn’t commit.
Special Report: Punished for Nothing airs Monday night
One nice afternoon deserves another... and another... and another! Dan Smith has the details on...
4/10: Dan's Monday AM Forecast
4/9: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
4/9: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast