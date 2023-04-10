Beach Boys, Melissa Etheridge coming on tour this summer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two monster acts will make their way to northwest Ohio this summer.

Stranahan Theater announced Monday that The Beach Boys and Melissa Etheridge will both make the trip to the Toledo area on separate tours.

Tickets for the Beach Boys show at Centennial Terrace on August 16 go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. on etix.com and the Stranahan Theater box office: 381-8851

Melissa Etheridge tickets go on sale Friday as well at https://stranahantheater.com/. That show is slated for July 26 at the Stranahan Theater.

