BGSU kicks off Entrepreneurship Week

File photo.
File photo.(Source: https://www.bgsu.edu/about.html)
By WTVG Staff and Bri'on Whiteside
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Entrepreneurship Week is underway at Bowling Green State University.

This year’s E-Week will include various events, all hosted by the university’s Schmidthorst College of Business.

Below are this year’s signature events for BGSU students:

  • April 12, Paul J. Hooker Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership Hall of Fame: The Paul J. Hooker Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership Hall of Fame recognizes BGSU graduates, honorary degree holders, and regional community members who have achieved distinction for founding, leading, or building a new business enterprise for five years or more. These individuals have demonstrated an entrepreneurial spirit that has helped to shape our economies and improve the public good.
  • April 13, The Hatch, join via live stream at 6 p.m. to watch: The Hatch is a semester-long immersive program that takes student business ideas from concept to center stage. On April 13, a select number of Hatchlings will pitch their business ideas in front of a live audience to see which investors will help their idea fly to new heights.
  • April 14, Sebo Series in Entrepreneurship, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.: Each year, this renowned program attracts successful, world-class entrepreneurs and innovators to campus who share their valuable insights with local business and community leaders, students, alumni, faculty, and staff.
  • This year, the public is invited to partake in the Paul J. Hooker Hall of Fame Honoree Speaker Series. Full details are included below.

Navigating Entrepreneurship: Paul J. Hooker Hall of Fame Honoree Speaker Series, April 13, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Join BGSU faculty and students for a unique opportunity to hear from the university’s distinguished alumni being honored this week at our Paul J. Hooker Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership Hall of Fame.

  • Tony Drockton ‘88, ‘96, Chairman and Chief Cheerleader, Hammitt
  • Dr. Jennifer Higdon ‘86, ‘14 (Hon.), Pulitzer Prize and Grammy-Winning Composer and Music Publisher
  • Damon Ragusa ‘89, Chief Data and Technology Officer, PatientPoint

