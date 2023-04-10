BGSU kicks off Entrepreneurship Week
Published: Apr. 10, 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Entrepreneurship Week is underway at Bowling Green State University.
This year’s E-Week will include various events, all hosted by the university’s Schmidthorst College of Business.
Below are this year’s signature events for BGSU students:
- April 12, Paul J. Hooker Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership Hall of Fame: The Paul J. Hooker Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership Hall of Fame recognizes BGSU graduates, honorary degree holders, and regional community members who have achieved distinction for founding, leading, or building a new business enterprise for five years or more. These individuals have demonstrated an entrepreneurial spirit that has helped to shape our economies and improve the public good.
- April 13, The Hatch, join via live stream at 6 p.m. to watch: The Hatch is a semester-long immersive program that takes student business ideas from concept to center stage. On April 13, a select number of Hatchlings will pitch their business ideas in front of a live audience to see which investors will help their idea fly to new heights.
- April 14, Sebo Series in Entrepreneurship, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.: Each year, this renowned program attracts successful, world-class entrepreneurs and innovators to campus who share their valuable insights with local business and community leaders, students, alumni, faculty, and staff.
- This year, the public is invited to partake in the Paul J. Hooker Hall of Fame Honoree Speaker Series. Full details are included below.
Navigating Entrepreneurship: Paul J. Hooker Hall of Fame Honoree Speaker Series, April 13, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Join BGSU faculty and students for a unique opportunity to hear from the university’s distinguished alumni being honored this week at our Paul J. Hooker Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership Hall of Fame.
- Tony Drockton ‘88, ‘96, Chairman and Chief Cheerleader, Hammitt
- Dr. Jennifer Higdon ‘86, ‘14 (Hon.), Pulitzer Prize and Grammy-Winning Composer and Music Publisher
- Damon Ragusa ‘89, Chief Data and Technology Officer, PatientPoint
