BGSU kicks off Entrepreneurship Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Entrepreneurship Week is underway at Bowling Green State University.

This year’s E-Week will include various events, all hosted by the university’s Schmidthorst College of Business.

Below are this year’s signature events for BGSU students:

April 12, Paul J. Hooker Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership Hall of Fame: The Paul J. Hooker Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership Hall of Fame recognizes BGSU graduates, honorary degree holders, and regional community members who have achieved distinction for founding, leading, or building a new business enterprise for five years or more. These individuals have demonstrated an entrepreneurial spirit that has helped to shape our economies and improve the public good.

April 13, The Hatch, join via live stream at 6 p.m. to watch: The Hatch is a semester-long immersive program that takes student business ideas from concept to center stage. On April 13, a select number of Hatchlings will pitch their business ideas in front of a live audience to see which investors will help their idea fly to new heights.

April 14, Sebo Series in Entrepreneurship, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.: Each year, this renowned program attracts successful, world-class entrepreneurs and innovators to campus who share their valuable insights with local business and community leaders, students, alumni, faculty, and staff.

This year, the public is invited to partake in the Paul J. Hooker Hall of Fame Honoree Speaker Series. Full details are included below.

Navigating Entrepreneurship: Paul J. Hooker Hall of Fame Honoree Speaker Series, April 13, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Join BGSU faculty and students for a unique opportunity to hear from the university’s distinguished alumni being honored this week at our Paul J. Hooker Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership Hall of Fame.

Tony Drockton ‘88, ‘96, Chairman and Chief Cheerleader, Hammitt

Dr. Jennifer Higdon ‘86, ‘14 (Hon.), Pulitzer Prize and Grammy-Winning Composer and Music Publisher

Damon Ragusa ‘89, Chief Data and Technology Officer, PatientPoint

