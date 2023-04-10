Crane operations at TSA to cause lane closure on Adams Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced a lane closure beginning Monday.

Due to crane operations at the Toledo School for the Arts, it will be necessary to close eastbound Adams Street between 14th Street and 15th Street.

The City says the lane closure will being on April 10 and will remain in place for two weeks.

